A mountainside is covered with snow as the Coldwater River snakes along side the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2021. Environment Canada has issued more than a dozen snowfall warnings and winter storm watches for communities in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Snowfall warnings, storm watches issued for southern B.C.

Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep through the B.C. Interior

Environment Canada has issued a dozen snowfall warnings or winter storm watches for communities across southern British Columbia.

A Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep through the B.C. Interior, bringing heavy snow and strong winds Friday and Saturday before it tapers off on Sunday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of the Boundary, East Columbia, Kootenay Lake, Shuswap, West Columbia and West Kootenay regions.

Winter storm watches have been issued for parts of Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Nicola region, the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen and South Thompson areas.

The weather office says the storm is expected to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns drivers that heavy snow is also expected in the coastal passes and combined with gusting winds, it will create poor driving conditions.

RELATED: Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

