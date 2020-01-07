Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

BC RCMP Traffic Services is looking to identify one motorist seen in the Kamloops and Grand Forks areas with a snowmobile secured to the roof of a sedan. (Twitter)

RCMP want to talk to driver about ‘questionable’ securement

RCMP are eager to speak to one driver who was spotted driving the highway in the Kamloops and Grand Forks areas with a snowmobile secured to the roof of a sedan.

“I have never seen anything like that in my several decades on the planet,” E Division Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said.

Cpl. Halskov said RCMP are concerned about how the snowmobile is secured to the roof.

He questioned if the roof rack is secured well enough to the vehicle and whether or not the roof of the sedan can handle the weight of the machine — which can weigh as much as 500 pounds.

“It has to be very secure on there,” Cpl. Halskov said, especially as the vehicle is travelling at highway speeds.

Cpl. Halskov said police would have to investigate if the rig was set up safely to determine if there are any violations to the load securement regulations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“I have my suspicions,” he said. “I would therefore suggest people do not copy this method of transporting their Ski-Doo.”

Instead, he suggested people follow more conventional methods of towing their winter vehicles — in the bed of a truck or on a trailer.

Not only is this setup hazardous to the motorist driving the sedan, believed to be from Alberta based on dash cam footage submitted to the police, but it is dangerous to other drivers.

“If I were following that, I would be extremely cautious and worried that under right conditions that the whole contraption could let loose from the top of the car and end up in front of me,” he said.

RCMP are still left with one burning question, Cpl. Halskov said.

“How did you get it on there?”

