A snowstorm has stopped mail service in several regions in B.C. (File photo)

A snowstorm has stopped mail service in several regions in B.C. (File photo)

Snowstorm stops mail service in Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

Canada Post issues red alert for several areas in B.C., yellow alert in many other regions

Canada Post has suspended delivery for Tuesday (Dec. 20) for several regions in B.C. due to the snow and weather, including the entire Fraser Valley region.

The Crown corporation announced that all of Metro Vancouver, South Vancouver Island (Duncan, Sidney and Victoria) and the Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission) have received a red delivery service alert.

A red service alert means the suspension of delivery for the day and not sending delivery agents out or recalling them. Canada Post stated that delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe for agents to proceed.

Canada Post has also issued yellow service alerts in the following regions:

  • Kamloops
  • Kelowna
  • North and Central B.C., including Prince George
  • Powell River
  • Vancouver Island

A yellow alert means agents will do their best to deliver, but there may be delays. They encouraged customers to clear ice and snow from walkways to ensure safe access when service resumes.

For more information on today’s alerts, visit canadapost-postescanada.ca/cpc/doc/en/news-and-media/delivery-service-alerts.pdf.

RELATED: Canada Post says it will have a fully electric fleet by 2040

abbotsfordBC StormBreaking NewsCanada Post

Previous story
Defence Department receives approval to spend $7B on 16 F-35s: sources
Next story
UPDATE: Coquihalla open southbound following multiple crashes

Just Posted

Mayor Eric Woodward was officially sworn in on Monday, Nov. 7 in the Langley Township council chambers. (Langley Advance Times files)
IN OUR VIEW: High speed government in Langley Township

Vancouver Bandits GM Kyle Julius will return to the sidelines as the club’s head coach for its 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC). (Bandits)
Julius returns as Bandits coach

A truck plowing snow in Aldergrove on Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Unexpectedly heavy snow blankets Langley, snarls traffic

Consider asking a family member, friend, or contractor to help decorate your home and or yard, if decking the halls is becoming a little too much or too hard. (Langley Advance Times files)
Keep safety in mind for seniors during the holidays