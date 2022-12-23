So far, no tickets for failing to clear snowed-under sidewalks in Langley Township

Warnings are usually issued first, municipality says

While Township of Langley regulations set a fine of $100 for failing to clear snow from sidewalks, no tickets had been written as of Wednesday, Dec. 21, even though some sidewalks and walkways in the community were still buried under the heavy snowfall from Monday night.

In response to a Langley Advance Times query, an unsigned statement released by the Township on Wednesday said no fines had been levied, and explained tickets are generally not issued unless someone is a repeat offender.

“The Township’s approach to this is one based on a progressive enforcement model for each address taking into consideration complaints, safety concerns, or proactive circumstances,” the statement said.

“If we have noted that the business or resident has received education and warnings in the past, then as per our progressive enforcement model we could then issue a Bylaw Offense Notice (ticket). As of today, our department has not yet issued any Bylaw Offense Notices.”

Langley Advance Times also reached out to the City of Langley, which also sets a $100 fine for failure to clear snow.

Online, the City web page advises home and business owners they are responsible for clearing snow and ice — “even snow plow buildup.”

Any owner of a property that has a sidewalk bordering a road, must clear the snow within 24 hours of a snow event, or before the accumulation of snow exceeds 10 centimetres.

Shoveling snow back onto the street is prohibited.

“Every time it snows the City receives complaints from residents that private property sidewalks are impassable,” the notice stated.

“It’s especially difficult for people with disabilities, the elderly, and people with young children.”

Township regulations call for removal of snow from sidewalks and walkways in residential areas within 24 hours, and from commercial and industrial areas by 10:00 am.

Langley Township also forbids pushing cleared snow on roadways.

