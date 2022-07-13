Social sustainability plan nets Langley Township an award

Langley Township has won an award from a provincial body for the municipality’s social sustainability strategy.

The Award of Excellence was given by the Planning Institute of British Columbia (PIBC) at their recent national conference held jointly with the Canadian Institute of Planners, in Whistler. The Township received the Silver Award.

“It is an honour to receive this recognition from peer professional planners on our Social Sustainability Strategy and it’s especially fulfilling as it is the Township’s first comprehensive social plan,” said Patrick Ward, Manager of Strategic and Social Planning who accepted the award on behalf of the Township. “Thank you to the hundreds of residents and local organizations that contributed to the success of this strategy by sharing their hopes for our future as part of the planning process.”

The Township’s plan is dubbed Our Thriving Community.

READ ALSO: Langley Township neighbourhood has highest number of housing starts in Metro Vancouver

READ ALSO: Langley Township among those impacted by Rogers outage

The strategy was approved by council in early 2022, with $50,000 budgeted per year for five years to implement it. The annual budget will also help obtain other funding and grants from community organizations and other government agencies to support projects in the community.

One such example is the food recovery and repurposing project at the Aldergrove Community Station House, a partnership between the Township and Langley Meals on Wheels.

Through the Social Sustainability Strategy, the Township was able to receive $50,000 in provincial grant funding to support the project, which will repurpose blemished produce into preserves and soups for distribution in the community.

“The Social Sustainability Strategy is already helping our community build the capacity to cope with ever-changing social challenges,” said Shannon Woykin, executive director of Langley Meals on Wheels. “We commend the Township for developing this innovative strategy and for following through with action.”

PIBC gives annual awards for Excellence in Planning to honour the best in professional planning work undertaken by members across British Columbia and the Yukon. The Excellence in Policy Planning category recognizes leading-edge and visionary plans that demonstrate quality in innovation, community engagement, and sustainability.

To learn more about social planning in the Township, visit tol.ca/socialsustainability.

EnvironmentLangley TownshipPeople and Society