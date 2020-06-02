Solidarity demonstration planned for Abbotsford on Friday

A solidarity demonstration to protest against police brutality and systemic racism is planned for Abbotsford on Friday afternoon. (Facebook)

A solidarity demonstration to protest against police brutality towards the indigenous and black communities is planned for Abbotsford on Friday.

People are planning to gather at the intersection of West Railway Street and Essendene Avenue in downtown Abbotsford from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a candle lighting set for 6 p.m.

The event poster states that it will be a peaceful demonstration and will not tolerate violence or destructive actions. Organizers are also recommending that all attend wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A limited number of masks will be provided by organizers, and they also stated that hand sanitizer will be available.

So far, a total of 25 people have said they will be attending the event on the Facebook page.

Chilliwack youth also recently announced that they are planning a march to support the American protests. That event is also set for Friday.

For more information on the Abbotsford event, visit the event Facebook page or contact @satisfiedroadkill on Instagram.

