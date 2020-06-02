Solidarity demonstration planned for Abbotsford on Friday

A solidarity demonstration to protest against police brutality towards the indigenous and black communities is planned for Abbotsford on Friday.
People are planning to gather at the intersection of West Railway Street and Essendene Avenue in downtown Abbotsford from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a candle lighting set for 6 p.m.
The event poster states that it will be a peaceful demonstration and will not tolerate violence or destructive actions. Organizers are also recommending that all attend wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A limited number of masks will be provided by organizers, and they also stated that hand sanitizer will be available.
So far, a total of 25 people have said they will be attending the event on the Facebook page.
View this post on Instagram
Edit: feel free to share!!!!!! Edit, edit: I’m going to be publishing more helpful information/alternative methods to join us!! Stay tuned! Please consider joining us this Friday! Bring flowers & candles if you can! Social distancing is a must, masks are flexible but should be worn. I will be bringing some bandanas and chalk so we can colour Abbotsford with lovely messages! If anyone can bring hand sanitizer it would be appreciated!
Chilliwack youth also recently announced that they are planning a march to support the American protests. That event is also set for Friday.
For more information on the Abbotsford event, visit the event Facebook page or contact @satisfiedroadkill on Instagram.