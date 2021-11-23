A collapsed section of a bridge sits in the water after severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A collapsed section of a bridge sits in the water after severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Some B.C. evacuees to be allowed to return home, key railway corridor to reopen

Canadian Pacific plans to reopen its railway between Kamloops and Vancouver by midday

Some evacuees are set to return home today and a key railway corridor is expected to reopen following record rainfall in B.C. that caused flooding and triggered mudslides.

A week after the entire city of Merritt, B.C. was forced to evacuate when the Coldwater River flooded into the community of about 7,000, officials announced the first phase of its three-step return home plan will take affect as of noon, with certain properties remaining on evacuation alert and under a boil-water advisory.

Canadian Pacific said it plans to reopen its railway between Kamloops and Vancouver by midday, but the railway’s CEO cautioned the next 10 days will be critical as they move toward returning to full service.

CP said it will work closely with customers and terminals to clear the backlogs and get freight moving efficiently again.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu announced on Monday that Ottawa will provide $4.4 million in funding to the First Nations Emergency Services Society in B.C. to support those affected by flooding.

Terry Teegee, regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, said more than 100 Indigenous and First Nations communities were affected by the flooding and landslides in southwestern B.C., and several are waiting for resources to be helicoptered to them after being cut off by flooded roads.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Man rescued from floodwaters after abandoning car on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

RELATED: More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

BC Flood

Previous story
Langley City dog park construction prompts lawsuit and countersuit
Next story
Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley to be hit by 40 to 80 mm of rain starting Wednesday night

Just Posted

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez offers up lessons on braising to make meat more tender

Boats were used to navigate through water-logged areas of North Langley as farmers retrieved plastic-wrapped hay bales. (Jessie VanderEyk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Families band together to clean up floating hay bale hazard

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are going to be hit with 40 to 80 millimetres of rain on Nov. 24, according to the statement (NEWS file photo).
Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley to be hit by 40 to 80 mm of rain starting Wednesday night

A dog owner closes a double gate at the entrance to the off-leash park at 5257 197 Street in Langley City shortly after its opening in the fall of 2020. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City dog park construction prompts lawsuit and countersuit