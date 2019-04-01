The above Calvin Klein kids’ pyjamas have been recalled due to a ‘flammability hazard.’ (Health Canada)

Some Calvin Klein kids sleepwear recalled due to flammability risk

Products don’t ‘meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law’

Two items of Calvin Klein kids’ sleepwear have been recalled because they are too flammable, Health Canada said Monday.

According to the alert, the products “do not meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law.”

The two affected items are the Calvin Klein Boys Modern Cotton Woven Pajama Set and the Calvin Klein Girls Modern Cotton Hooded Robe.

According to Health Canada, “loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches.”

The recall notes that once the items light on fire, it “will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body.”

Seven of the affected pieces were sold across Canada between July 2018 and March 2019. No issues have been reported.

Customers who purchased the products should stop using them and call PVH Canada Corp. for return and refund details.

READ MORE: Janes brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Power knocked out after pole severed in Langley
Next story
Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Just Posted

Langley has higher than average opioid poisoning rate

New figures show one in 5,000 residents end up in hospital

UPDATED: Aldergrove farm fire raises questions about open burning

April 1 marks the beginning of open burning season, deputy fire chief says

Pair of old Sitka spruce toppled in Fort Langley

Some residents upset by removal of trees along the village’s main drag

Langley pizza shop finishes third in international competition

Emilio Finatti Sicilian Pizzeria offered judges a mushroom and bacon variant

UPDATE: Missing Abbotsford boy, 12, found safe and sound

Citizen spots Brandon Smitton thanks to word of mouth, police say

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

A police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored.

12% of Canadians want to be in an open relationship: UBC

A study by UBC found a sizeable number of Canadian adults would like to be in an open relationship

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Some Calvin Klein kids sleepwear recalled due to flammability risk

Products don’t ‘meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law’

Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Family member confirms police have located his great-nephew’s remains

5 to start your day

Fishing boat rescue, carbon tax up, crosswalk hit-and-run, and more

Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution

Trial Lawyers Association of BC plans to launch a constitutional challenge

Man rescued after fishing boat tips over in Fraser River

Surrey Fire’s Technical Rescue Team responded on Sunday afternoon near Barnston Island

Most Read