Okanagan Corrections Centre. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Okanagan Corrections Centre. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Some inmates evacuated from Okanagan Correctional Centre due to Nk’Mip wildfire

The individuals were evacuated as a precautionary measure

As the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow, stretching more than 6,800 hectares, the Okanagan Correctional Centre is evacuating some individuals as a precautionary measure.

BC Corrections confirmed it is in ongoing dialogue with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operation Centre regarding evacuation plans and the blaze’s growth.

READ MORE: Corrections in talks on possible evacuation of Okanagan Correctional Centre

According to BC Corrections, the individuals who were transferred were done so without incident.

“For security reasons, details of BC Corrections’ contingency plans, protocols and any further movement of individuals in custody cannot be disclosed,” stated the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

All provincial correctional centres have contingency plans with protocols to deal with wildfires and other potential emergencies, including protocols for evacuations in coordination with emergency officials.

On scene of the Nk’Mip fire on Friday are 73 BC Wildfire personnel, a combination of firefighters and an Incident Management Team.

In addition to the ground teams, there are four helicopters bucketing the fire and 15 pieces of heavy equipment. Members of local fire departments are also assisting, including the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.

READ MORE: Highway 3 still open as other roads close for Nk’Mip Wildfire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Abbotsford Airshow cancels fireworks displays due to fires burning throughout B.C.
Next story
RCMP look for second suspect in bitcoin ATM robberies in Surrey, Langley

Just Posted

Motorists travelling 64th Avenue, just east of Glover Road, are frequently forced to slow down or stop for wildlife crossing in their path. This time, Jim Orlowski and other folks were stuck in traffic, waiting for a flock of birds to cross the road – the gaggle including a family of geese with a few ducks mixed in. “Wondering why the birds crossed the road?” Orlowski queried. Of course, the answer is simple, he said. To find out what’s on the other side. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Why did the fowl cross the road?

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the second suspect in a series of bitcoin ATM robberies and property crimes in both Surrey and Langley. (Photos: Surrey RCMP handout)
RCMP look for second suspect in bitcoin ATM robberies in Surrey, Langley

Members of the Heritage Rail Players stand beside the “Connaught” rail car at the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway in Cloverdale in 2020. The FVHRS announced the railway will be reopening in August after being closed since Dec., 2019. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s heritage rail to reopen

Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – will be the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files)
Business association gives Aldergrove a taste of the town