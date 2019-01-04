One of the trees missing a top along Spanish Banks (Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

Someone sawed the tops off eight trees at a Vancouver beach

The park board says it appears the trees at Spanish Banks were intentionally vandalized

Eight trees at Spanish Banks beach in Vancouver were found to be missing their tops and some limbs this week, in a strange stint of vandalism.

The Vancouver Parks Board said Friday that staff made the discovery late the night before and are working with police to find the culprit.

The tops of the trees, which are part of a grove of conifers at the foot of Tolmie Street, appear to have been sawed off, the park board said.

“Trees are for the enjoyment of everyone and we are dismayed by this thoughtless, intentional damage to our urban forest,” said Park Board chair Stuart Mackinnon. “We ask that anyone with information on the incident to please come forward.”

The sandy soil at the beach provides difficult growing conditions for trees, the park board said.

This particular grove was planted to be a home for local birds, to bring shade for beachgoers, and to protect the beach from being whipped up by wind.

Intentionally damaging trees is a criminal offense. The park board said it will seek stiff penalties for those responsible.

