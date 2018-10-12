VIDEO: Long distance dump mars rural Langley

Construction debris had to be cleaned up along several kilometres of Township roads.

Langley Township public works crews were out Thursday cleaning up construction debris left along rural roads. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Langley Township crews spent Friday cleaning up construction waste from rural roadsides, work that is expected to cost about $4,000.

The clean up isn’t done. Crews will have to continue on Monday as the debris could be seen along 232nd Street from about 8th Avenue south to Zero Avenue and along Zero Avenue to about 224th Street.

The bulk of the waste dumped along the roads was insulation, although crews on the scene said there was also some drywall by the sides of the road.

Cleanup crews from the Township filled two pickup trucks on Friday morning and weren’t finished yet, said Brian Edey, the Township’s roads operations manager.

“We’ve been there all day cleaning it up,” Edey said.

On Friday, crews made sure roads were passable and cleaned up what they could.

On Monday, crews with blowers will return, blast many of the small pieces of insulation from the shoulder onto the road, and then run over them with a street sweeper to finish the cleaning process, Edey said.

He couldn’t say it was the biggest illegal trash dump in the Township this year.

“We’ve had some large garbage dumps in ravines,” Edey said. But it was the biggest on the roads.

The material looked like it was heaved off the back of a truck at multiple points along 232nd Street and Zero Avenue.

“Someone has definitely done this on purpose,” Edey said.

The Township launched the #idiot campaign in 2016 to prevent illegal dumping through education, infrastructure, and enforcement. The letters in the word “idiot” stand for “Illegal Dumper In Our Township” and this initiative urges people not to dump waste in the Township.

The campaign provided information on proper disposal options, warned offenders that they will be caught and fined, and encouraged the public to take action and report those who are dumping illegally.

A $500 fine is the maximum penalty that can be incurred under the Township’s bylaw offence notice system. The system allows the Township and recipients to deal with disputes at the local level. However, with new enforcement and investigation tactics providing undisputable proof, anyone caught illegally dumping should not be surprised to find their case in front of provincial court, where fines are higher and penalties are more significant.

To help find and identify illegal dumping and offenders, cameras have been put up at various illegal dumping hot spots and more are being installed.

The Township also appreciates the tips, input, and ideas being offered through social media, online at tol.ca/illegaldumping, and through the reporting hotline at 1.844.SEE.DUMP (733.3867).

Waste fraud

Reports have also surfaced in recent years that residents in rural areas who do not receive municipal garbage collection may have fallen prey to a fraudster who offered to properly dispose of garbage for a fee, but instead illegally dumped it on someone else’s property and pocketed the extra cash.

Residents and businesses are ultimately responsible for where their trash ends up, and should check to ensure any person or business they hire is properly licenced.

A list of legitimate private collection services can be found on tol.ca.

If anyone suspect an unlicenced hauler is operating in their area, they’re asked to record the licence plate and contact information and report it.

Langley Township public works crews were out Thursday cleaning up construction debris left along rural roads. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Langley Township public works crews were out Thursday cleaning up construction debris left along rural roads. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)