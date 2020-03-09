This van was stolen from the front of the Sources Langley Food Bank late Thursday, March 5, or early Friday. (Sources Food Bank image)

Sources Langley Food Bank van stolen

Vehicle used in food rescue program

Someone stole a Sources Langley Food Bank van late Thursday night, March 5th, or early Friday morning while it was parked in front of the bank at 20445 62nd Ave.

Sources program manager Jaye Murray said the food bank relies on the van, a 2008 Ford E250, to pick up produce for clients.

Murray said the van is part of the Sources Food Rescue program, where food that would normally be thrown into the landfill is picked up and distributed.

“A lot of nutritious, healthy food is disposed of simply because of a bruise or one item in a bag or box is soft,” Murray explained.

The van isn’t hard to spot, with colourful graphics and the food bank logo.

“It’s fully wrapped.”

Based on what other businesses in the area have told the food bank, the van was gone by 5 a.m. Friday, March 6th, Murray estimated.

“It’s frustrating,” Murray told the Langley Advance Times.

“We use it every week.”

It is the older and smaller of two vans used by the food bank, which means the remaining vehicle, a cube van, will need to cover more ground in the Aldergrove and Langley areas, Murray explained.

READ ALSO: Sources Langley Food Bank finds new home

Sources Langley Food Bank has 1,500 registered clients and serves about 600 people a week, 42 per cent of them children, which is an usually high percentage, Murray noted.

Individuals and families who live on a low income in the Langley area (Zero Ave. to the Fraser River, east of 196th St. and west of 276th St.) are eligible.

READ ALSO: Food drive collects enough to supply both Langley food banks into the new year

Sources is a member of Food Banks B.C, and Food Banks Canada, providing community members in need a minimum of two days worth of food per person per week.

Formula and diapers are provided for babies.

It is open to clients Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations can be made onsite Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More than 500,000 British Columbians experience some level of household food insecurity, according to a provincial government estimate.

Anyone with information about the van’s whereabouts is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food BankLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley stores struggle to keep up with demand for toilet paper
Next story
‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Just Posted

Livestreamed services could be coming from Langley church if coronavirus worsens

Christian Life Assembly is holding off on handshaking in favour of fistbumps and bows

Sources Langley Food Bank van stolen

Vehicle used in food rescue program

WEATHER: Fog patches to dissipate giving way to sunny weather in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

Odd Thoughts: Big Bear delivers better future

Tens of thousands of Canadians arrived by boat in the 1950s, escaping the devastation of war

VIDEO: “The boat has gone to boat heaven”

Langley women who lost her houseboat is working to move forward with help from GoFundMe campaign

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Young victim of fatal early-morning crash in Chilliwack remembered as ‘loving and caring’

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Megan Sawatzky to help cover funeral costs

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Fraser Health confirms COVID-19 case connected to Surrey high school

‘Risk is low’ at Sullivan Heights Secondary, officials say

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Most Read