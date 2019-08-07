The Eagle Bluff Wildfire to the north of Oliver, B.C. is estimated to have grown to 600 hectares as of Tuesday night. (B.C. Wildfire Services)

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service announced it is planning small-scale hand ignition operations for Wednesday on the southern edge of Gallagher Lake.

“This will remove the combustible fuels between the community and the fire perimeter. Increased smoke will be visible fromnearby communities,” reads a Tweet.

The Eagle Bluff Wildfire to the north of Oliver, B.C. is estimated to have grown to 900 hectares as of Tuesday night – more than double the 280 hectares previously estimated.

With the increased size of the fire, the Osoyoos Indian Band has likewise increased the range of its evacuation alert, expanding it beyond the 206 properties originally alerted Monday evening.

Properties now under an evacuation alert include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver, with addresses on Enterprise Way and along Highway 97, as well as Tuc-el-nuit Drive. To see the full list of affected properties, and to see evacuation route maps, go to this updated evacuation notice.

B.C. Wildfire service says the increase in size is largely due to better mapping done on Tuesday evening, but did see some growth as well.

People under an evacuation alert are advised to pack essential items, prepare to take any pets and move livestock to a safe area if possible.

Further updates on the wildfire can be found here.

READ MORE: Wildfire in South Okanagan grows to 280 hectares

