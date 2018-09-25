Ronin Bulmer, 10, receives a donation from Grayson Sears, 6, Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

South Surrey boy, 10, to help kids in need

Ronin Bulmer, 10, is going door-to-door asking for donations

At the young age of 10, Ronin Bulmer has found a way to make a difference.

The South Surrey child started the Roaming Ronin’s Relief Foundation, an organization that helps less fortunate individuals find warmth and food during the cold months.

He spends his evenings going door-to-door in Surrey, placing handouts on doorsteps advertising his latest effort, the Sock-DRY-ve campaign.

Until the end of next month, Ronin is asking residents if they would like to donate like-new children’s clothing or make a $2 donation so he could purchase, and donate dry socks.

Knocking on doors Sunday, Ronin received a donation from Grayson Sears, 6, and his sister Caitlyn, 5. The siblings donated their weekly for the cause, and posed for a photo with Ronin as he documents his efforts.

Ronin told Peace Arch News that the idea came from his mother Quiann Bulmer, who phoned Surrey schools and asked what type of clothing is needed for students in need.

After Sock-DRY-ve is concluded, Ronin said he will start a similar campaign with sweatpants, and donate the clothing to the school district.

Ronin said he was inspired to get into philanthropy after his father Brandon Bulmer took him on a drive through Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside two years ago.

“When me and my dad go up there sometimes, it’s really heartbreaking. Look at all of the people there, just needed to help.”

Last year, Ronin and his father made multiple trips to Downtown Eastside and handed out more than 100 sandwiches and water to homeless people living in the infamous neighbourhood.

Ronin explained that although the DTES trips were “scary and sketchy,” the intimidating residents quickly turned friendly after he showed them generosity.

While walking DTES last year, Ronin tried to describe his feelings in a video filmed by his father.

“It’s hard to explain because all I can say is that it makes my heart feel good… It makes me feel really good,” Ronin said in the video.

Brandon said he’s proud of his son.

“It’s pretty impressive at his age. Ever since he was four, we’d stop and he’d see people on the streets, he’d always want to offer, give them something.”

More information about the foundation, and to learn how to donate to the Sock-DRY-ve campaign, visit www.roninsrelieffoundation.com

 

