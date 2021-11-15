South Surrey hatchery under water

Heavy rains have flooded the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club in South Surrey. (Contributed photo) Heavy rains have flooded the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club in South Surrey. (Contributed photo) Heavy rains have flooded the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club in South Surrey. (Contributed photo) Jen Findlay of South Surrey walks her dog Kona at the South Surrey Athletic Park, south of 20 Avenue near Semiahmoo Secondary. (Peace Arch News photo) Westbound traffic on 16 Avenue in South Surrey is being diverted at 184 Street. (Peace Arch News photo)

Heavy rains that began over the weekend and have caused devastating flooding in communities across the Lower Mainland and Interior have also resulted in troubles around the Semiahmoo Peninsula this morning (Nov. 15).

At Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club, located at 1284 184 St., volunteers are doing what they can to deal with massive flooding that has submerged a sizable chunk of the property.

“We have people onsite dealing with what we can, but Mother Nature has taken over,” board president Diana Barkley told Peace Arch News at 9 a.m., sharing photos of the overflowing Little Campbell River.

Among road closures is a stretch of 16 Avenue, west of 184 Street.

Surrey RCMP said so far, there have fortunately been no major incidents associated with the weather, but for those who need to drive today, the message is to slow down.

“It looks like we do have some minor collisions and things like that, which is a good reminder that people need to slow down and drive for the conditions, because it is pretty severe weather conditions out there today,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“There’s a lot of flooded areas as well as a high risk of hydro-planing. Unfortunately, as this rain keeps up, it looks like things are only going to get worse for the time being. If you can stay home, stay home.”

More to come…

