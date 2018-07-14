Southgate Christian Fellowship hopes to build a new facility at 1621 200 St. Google Image

Southgate church eyes new facility, farm in rural Langley

Church is applying to the ALC for non-farm use on a 15-acre parcel at 16 Avenue and 200 Street

Facing an uncertain future at their current location in Langley Mall, members of Southgate Christian Fellowship are eyeing a new home in south Langley.

The church, which currently has 750 members, is applying to the Agricultural Land Commission for non-farm use on a 15.47 acre property at the northwest corner of 16 Avenue and 200 Street currently occupied by an aging home, barn and outbuildings.

Southgate plans to build a new 60,000 square foot building on the property that will include a sanctuary, gymnasium, kitchen, office spaces and meeting rooms.

The property was purchased by the church in 2001 and, to their knowledge, has not been farmed for 60 years, noted John Moonen and Pastor Dave McTaggart, who recently spoke to Township council about the application.

In exchange for building their new church, Moonen and McTaggart said the remaining 10 acres will be farmed. They are hoping to find a farming family to look after these operations through Young Agrarians, an organization that pairs young farmers with land owners.

The pair also said they would like to offer the church’s facilities to the community as the Brookswood-Fernridge area develops in the coming years.

“Where we are, there’s no room for growth, per se,” McTaggart told council. “We’re in the old Langley Mall (at 5501 204 St.), and it’s in limbo a little bit as to what First Capital is going to be doing with the mall space. We’re just trying to look for the future.

“We had a discussion with the lease agent, and one of the questions was, how quick could you move out if things change here?”

Township staff recommended council not forward the application to the ALC, as it does not meet the Township’s zoning bylaw, Rural Plan, Official Community Plan or the Regional Growth Strategy.

However, after listening to Moonen and McTaggart speak, council instead voted 8-1 in favour of moving ahead with the application. A condition was added that requires the owner to register a covenant to ensure that approximately 10 acres of the property is farmed in perpetuity.

Coun. David Davis was opposed.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Plans afoot for more rental housing in Langley

Just Posted

Cruise-in needs volunteers

This year will mark the second time that the Langley Good Times… Continue reading

Plans afoot for more rental housing in Langley

Demand is rising, says a developer planning a large new project.

Highway crashes double in Fraser Valley, truck traffic also up steeply

Unclear if doubling of Fraser Valley highway crashes is linked to spike in truck traffic

Southgate church eyes new facility, farm in rural Langley

Church is applying to the ALC for non-farm use on a 15-acre parcel at 16 Avenue and 200 Street

Langley man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

INSIDE LOOK: Miss BC not just about tiaras and sashes

Black Press Media presents a special documentary on the 2018 Miss BC pageant in Fort Langley

VIDEO: One dead in Abbotsford motorcycle crash

Female passenger dies after motorcycle crashes into rear of SUV

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

VIDEO: Man captivated by curious humpback whales off B.C. island

Pair of whales are seen in the video swimming near the shores of Heriot Bay

Man takes off with eggs, meat out B.C. family farm’s fridge run on honour system

Honour system fridge dishonoured and now RCMP are on the hunt for suspect

NPD Leader Jagmeet Singh fuels speculation as he visits B.C.

Singh spent Friday in Vancouver, with events in the riding that New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart left

BC SPCA investigate Chilliwack youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face in videos

Shared Snapchat videos lead to scathing criticism, even threats on social media

Coquihalla reopens following serious crash

A single vehicle crash has shut down northbound lanes on Highway 5

Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts

Toronto Police did not announce they were boosting police presence until journalists began calling Thursday morning

Most Read