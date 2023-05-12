Langley City firefighters brought their ladder truck to do some high-altitude drenching at Al Anderson Pool last year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City firefighters brought their ladder truck to do some high-altitude drenching at Al Anderson Pool last year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Spray parks and outdoor pools open in Langley for the summer

Parks opened this week just in time for the forecasted heat

It’s hot, and it’s going to be hotter over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast.

Thankfully, Langley City and the Township are opening its spray parks and outdoor pools starting Friday, May 12, so residents can enjoy the sun and stay cool.

In the City

Al Anderson Memorial Pool opened at 7 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. The pool offers public swimming, children’s swimming lessons, lane swimming, and aquatic fitness.

City Park and Douglas Park spray parks open at 10 a.m. today and run until 8 p.m.

Samantha Paulson, communications officer for the City, encourages residents to find details on the pool schedule and swimming lessons at langleycity.bc.ca.

The spray parks will operate when temperatures are above 10° C.

In the Township

Several spray parks started operations on Wednesday, May 10.

Philip Jackman Park operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Willoughby Community Park opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

Walnut Grove Community Park opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 9:45 p.m.

Murrayville Outdoor Activity Park is open from dawn to dusk.

Brookswood Park opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.

Fort Langley Community Park operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The water will turn on at each of the parks every day when the forecasted daytime high is greater than 17°C,” according to a statement from the Township.

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre is opening its Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience on Friday, May 19.

The outdoor water park includes a 25-metre pool, hot tub, water slides, river channel, and plenty of other features.

Reservations and group bookings can be made at tol.ca.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Finally. Legendary Water Fight returns to Langley City’s Al Anderson pool

IN OTHER NEWS: B.C. prepares for 1st heat wave of season; increase in wildfire, flood risks

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat waveLangley CityLangley TownshipOutdoors and RecreationSummer

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province acknowledges more needs to be done to prepare B.C. for earthquakes
Next story
British Columbians will soon be able to self-identify gender on government forms

Just Posted

The Langley RCMP has sent out information on its social media to help the public better understand heat-related illnesses.
How to beat the heat in Langley

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth was in Langley March 14 to announce a plan to target repeat offenders. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City, Township will have to plan RCMP split, says Solicitor General

Brookswood spray park. (Langley Advance Times files)
More density, smaller lots, better tree protection promised in new Brookswood plans

Last year, close to 275 people took part in the first Langley City Legendary Water Fight at Al Anderson pool after pandemic restrictions lifted. (Langley Advance Times files)
Spray parks and outdoor pools open in Langley for the summer