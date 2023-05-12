Spray parks and outdoor pools open in Langley for the summer

Parks opened this week just in time for the forecasted heat

It’s hot, and it’s going to be hotter over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast.

Thankfully, Langley City and the Township are opening its spray parks and outdoor pools starting Friday, May 12, so residents can enjoy the sun and stay cool.

In the City

Al Anderson Memorial Pool opened at 7 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. The pool offers public swimming, children’s swimming lessons, lane swimming, and aquatic fitness.

City Park and Douglas Park spray parks open at 10 a.m. today and run until 8 p.m.

Samantha Paulson, communications officer for the City, encourages residents to find details on the pool schedule and swimming lessons at langleycity.bc.ca.

The spray parks will operate when temperatures are above 10° C.

In the Township

Several spray parks started operations on Wednesday, May 10.

Philip Jackman Park operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Willoughby Community Park opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

Walnut Grove Community Park opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 9:45 p.m.

Murrayville Outdoor Activity Park is open from dawn to dusk.

Brookswood Park opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.

Fort Langley Community Park operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The water will turn on at each of the parks every day when the forecasted daytime high is greater than 17°C,” according to a statement from the Township.

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre is opening its Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience on Friday, May 19.

The outdoor water park includes a 25-metre pool, hot tub, water slides, river channel, and plenty of other features.

Reservations and group bookings can be made at tol.ca.

