One of 15 Bichon Frise dogs seized by the SPCA from a Fraser Valley breeder. (BC SPCA)

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

The BC SPCA has seized 15 badly neglected dogs from a Fraser Valley puppy mill, the organization said Thursday.

The Bichon Frises ranged from one years old to 14 years old and “were very badly matted, with urine and feces caked into their fur.”

Chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said the dogs had “painful eye and ear infections, dental disease, significant hair loss and skin infections.”

One dog was also pregnant, Moriarty said.

The dogs are currently being treated at SPCA shelters and are not yet up for adoption.

The SPCA is continuing to investigate and will recommend charges of animal cruelty to Crown.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA says no charges against Abbotsford hog farm

ALSO READ: Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

Most Read