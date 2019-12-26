Rain is coming and will stick around for about a week, according to Environment Canada. (Black Press Media files)

Special weather statement issued for Langley and region on Boxing Day

Forecast calls for rain to resume in the afternoon but higher elevations could see snow

Environment Canada is calling for fog in the community dissipating over Boxing Day as rain returns, with possible snow at higher elevations.

“A front moving southward along the B.C. Coast will meet a somewhat cool airmass in place over the lower mainland early this evening. Initially, precipitation will be a mix of snow and rain and 2 to 4 cm can be expected over higher terrain and in the Fraser Valley. Up to 5 cm is forecast for the eastern Fraser Valley,” Environment Canada said.

“Precipitation will transition to rain near midnight over Metro Vancouver while the eastern Fraser Valley may remain as snow until Friday morning.”

The rain is forecast to stick around for the next week.

Langley seems to be staying indoors this Boxing Day with few people on the downtown roads but expect routes to get busier as more stores open and people start searching out bargains. There are no significant incidents on local roads early Thursday.

