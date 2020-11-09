Spectators urged to stay home on Remembrance Day

Aldergrove legion lounge will not be open, but organizers will livestream program Wednesday morning

With Remembrance Day fast approaching, the Royal Canadian Legion is reminding Canadians that the best way to pay tribute to the fallen this year, is at home.

For the first time ever, people are asked not to attend ceremonies in person.

With Canada’s major broadcasters planning to air their familiar Remembrance Day coverage, would-be spectators can pay their respects from a safe distance.

Local legions including Aldergrove will also broadcast the ceremony via Facebook Live.

“It is disappointing to discourage people from attending ceremonies this year,” said Danny Martin, ceremony director. “However, beyond watching national and local broadcasts, thankfulness is also reflected by wearing a poppy, a profound gesture. And wherever they may be, Canadians can take two minutes of silence at 11 am on the 11th.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a number of new provincial health orders on Saturday for the Fraser Valley, including restrictions on indoor gatherings as well as physical activity inside gyms.

Doug Hadley, president on branch #265 in Aldergrove, said in a statement issued over the weekend that the provincial health officer has recommend cancelling all indoor events or gatherings planned for Nov. 11

“For the best interest of our Veterans, members, and their families, I must ask you to cancel any events planned following your Nov. 11th commemorations and insist that all branches remain closed for the day,” Hadley said.

The branch president also confirmed that the lounge will not be open on Nov.11.

People can watch a livestream of the Aldergrove ceremony at https://www.facebook.com/aldergrovelegion, starting at 10:50 a.m.

