Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, this car went up in flames near 200th Street and 44th Avenue in Brookswood. (Anngela Bayer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Sports car goes up in flames in Langley Sunday afternoon

The driver of a Corvette escaped serious injury when his car caught fire in Brookswood

A sports car was relegated to little more than a burned out shell of its former self Sunday afternoon, in the Brookswood neighbourhood of Langley.

Just before 5 p.m., both City and Township firefighters responded to many calls about a car fire in the vicinity of 200th Street and 44th Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames.

While witnesses say the driver – the lone occupant of the car – managed to escape without injury, the Corvette was destroyed.

– more to come

 

