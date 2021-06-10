Spray parks, day camps planned for summer in Langley Township

The restart means more rec options for kids and adults this July

Water parks, day camps, and kids programs are now on track to be re-opened in Langley Township as COVID-19 infection rates fall and the provincial restart continues.

“Our goal throughout this pandemic has been to keep our community members and employees safe,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese. “As we progressed through it, we opened some facilities and programs and are excited that we can open even more as we advance through the BC Government’s recently announced multi-step restart plan.”

Right now, a mix of facilities are open, often with limits on occupancy to allow distancing. Swimming pools, parks, sports fields, and tennis and basketball courts have already been operating in some capacity for the past few months.

The next phase of Township rec openings will come in early July, subject to the ongoing success of the provincial restart plan.

On June 10, the Township announced it plans to re-open the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience Waterpark in Aldergrove for registered sessions around early July.

Also planned for July openings are outdoor day camps and the Walnut Grove Community Centre’s fitness facility, also for registered sessions.

There will be a phased opening of fitness centres, with Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre and the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre to follow sometime after Walnut Grove.

the Township is planning to open the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience Waterpark, at the already open Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre Arena and Outdoor Pool, in early July for registered sessions.

Also planned for July openings are outdoor day camps and the Walnut Grove Community Centre's fitness facility for registered sessions as part of a phased opening of fitness facilities. Registrations will be able to be made at tol.ca/recregister Additional fitness facility openings at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre and the WC Blair Recreation Centre will follow.

Registration for swimming and workout sessions can be made at www.tol.ca/recregister

Less exciting, but necessary, the Township will open up its civic facility on 65th Avenue for several days later in June so those paying their property taxes in person, instead of online, can enter the building.

READ ALSO: Smashed glass at Walnut Grove pool costs $3,000 to fix

The Active Beyond the Bell program, a partnership with the Langley School District, was another casualty of COVID-19, and the Township is working with the schools and hopes to offer it in some schools starting by mid-September.

Other programs are already running and will continue to do so, often by registered appointment.

The Langley Centennial Museum is open and showing new exhibits, and visits can be booked at www.tol.ca/recregister.

Areas that allow for distanced recreation have been open for months, and spray parks, disc golf, volleyball courts, and skateboard parks are all expected to continue to be open to the public.

Updates on all rec facilities, parks, and Township cultural centres can be found at www.tol.ca/covid19.

