The Spread the Local Love campaign pairs local shopping with donations to local charities, like the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. (BCLC)

‘Spread the Local Love’ puts funds into Langley hospital

Fundraiser is backed by BC Lottery Corporation

A new online fundraiser and shop-local campaign in aid of Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation (LMHF) is being sponsored by the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

Spread the Local Love runs from Feb. 1 to 15.

Visitors to the site’s webpage at trellis.org/spread-the-local-love-campaign can find sponsored items and gift cards from local businesses.

When an item is purchased, or a silent auction item is successfully bid on through the site, the contribution goes directly to one of 10 non-profits across the province, including the hospital foundation.

The idea is that both local businesses and charities benefit.

“Support through fundraising campaigns, such as Spread the Local Love, allow us to adapt to changes and upgrade our technology to ensure our residents have the modern, quality care they deserve,” said Sheila Reimer, advancement officer for the LMHF. “This support also helps ensure every patient, regardless of their medical emergency, is receiving the care they need and deserve despite challenges presented by the pandemic.”

The items up for grabs include plenty of food and clothing, as well as some spa treatments. Each item is listed by town, so you can see whether it’s from Langley and will support the local hospital foundation.

In Langley, participating businesses include the Blacksmith Bakery, Inspire Women’s Fitness, lelem café, Otter CO-OP, the Artful Dodger Pub, the Local Space, and This is It Gifts Inc.

The LMHF has raised millions of dollars for upgrades to the hospital in recent years, helping to fund both the new ER that is almost ready to open, and the MRI clinic that started accepting patients last December – more than 500 people have already had their scans done in Langley rather than having to travel to another hospital.

“We know that the pandemic has created a variety of challenging impacts in B.C.,” said Peter ter Weeme, BCLC’s chief social purpose officer. “With the cancellation of many in-person events due to COVID-19, our team is consistently looking for new, creative ways to support communities. Our goal through the Spread the Local Love campaign is not only to raise funds that will help local charitable organizations continue to serve the communities where they operate but also to showcase local businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Langley Memorial HospitalLangley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Most Read