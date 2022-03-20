Spring brings water flushing throughout the Township

Murrayville, Yorkson, Willoughby, and other neighbourhoods can expect to see work crews soon

Township crews will be in various neighbourhoods of Langley in the coming weeks to flush the water systems. (Langley Advance Times files)

The water works commence on Monday.

With the arrival of spring, the Township of Langley’s public works teams begin their work flushing water mains around town.

Starting Monday, March 21, and carrying on for more than a month, area resident can expect to see municipal teams in their neighbourhoods spraying large quantities of water out onto the street.

The engineering department announced Friday that as a result of water main flushing, resident might notice temporary changes in water pressure.

“While some discolouration or sediment in the water may occur, it is a temporary condition and is not a health hazard,” the engineering department announced Friday.

To avoid inconvenience, residents may wish to check the water before doing laundry, and to keep water in the refrigerator for drinking and cooking during flushing in their neighbourhood.

The work is weather dependent, and the flushing schedule is subject to change, but here are the dates currently set:

• Murrayville: Monday, March 21 to Friday, April 29

• Willoughby: Monday, March 21 to Friday, April 29

• Yorkson and Northwest Langley: Monday, March 21 to Friday, May 6

For more questions or information, people can reach out to the engineering team at 604-532-7300 or email opsinfo@tol.ca.

