Springtime construction to include new bike lanes in Downtown Langley

Existing cycling infrastructure on Glover Road and 203 Street will be connected through the project

Construction will begin in May to connect the existing bike lanes on Glover Road and 203 Street in Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance Times) 

Langley City’s cycling infrastructure is getting a boost of funding from TransLink for improved bike lanes on 203 Street.

The connections will be on 203 Street from Michaud Crescent to 56 Avenue, Douglas Crescent from 203 to 204 Streets, and 204 Street from Douglas Crescent to Fraser Highway, connecting the existing protected bike lanes on Glover Road and 203 Street.

TransLink is funding the connections in Downtown Langley, and providing 75 per cent of funds for the Michaud Crescent connection.

“We did the 203 Street cycling improvements a number of years ago, and we completed the Glover Road cycling improvements last year. So, it’s a missing link between the two sections,” said Rick Bomhof, director of engineering, parks and environment at the City of Langley.

The connections will provide a safer cycling route for people along 203 Street who need to go to Kwantlen Polytechnic University or downtown said Bomhof.

The goal is to encourage people to use transportation other than their vehicles, Bomhof explained.

“I think one of the big barriers for people to want to do that is feeling safe riding their bike on the streets, and by providing protected bike lanes it brings it up to that higher safety level.”

The connections will use road markings, delineator posts, concrete curbs, and barriers to protect cyclists.

City staff will be available for questions on Tuesday, March 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Langley City Hall. Project information boards will be displayed until Friday, March 31.

Construction is expected to begin in May and finish in early July.

The City is also planning cycling improvements on another section of Michaud Crescent between 203 and 200 Streets, which will connect to the current project.

