A 20-year-old Squamish man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 99 early Saturday morning.

In a news release, Squamish RCMP said that the man was killed when he was struck by a tractor trailer going northbound in the left lane on Hwy. 99 between Loggers Lane and Finch Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

Police said that the driver and witnesses remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

