Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka to ban burqas, close over 1,000 Islamic schools citing national security

‘The burqa has a direct impact on national security,’ says Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara

Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara said he signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to ban burqas — outer garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women.

“The burqa has a direct impact on national security,” Weerasekara told a ceremony at a Buddhist temple on Saturday, without elaborating.

“In our early days, we had a lot of Muslim friends, but Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa,” Weerasekara said, according to video footage sent by his ministry. “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We will definitely ban it.”

The wearing of burqas was temporarily banned in 2019 after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed more than 260 people. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group have been blamed for the attacks at six locations — two Roman Catholic churches, one Protestant church and three top hotels.

Weerasekara also said the government will ban more than 1,000 Madrassas, saying they are not registered with the authorities and do not follow the national education policy.

The decision to ban burqas and madrassas is the latest move affecting the Indian Ocean island nation’s minority Muslims.

Muslims make up about 9% of the 22 million people in Sri Lanka, where Buddhists account for more than 70% of the population. Ethnic minority Tamils, who are mainly Hindus, comprise about 15% of the population.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Case of UK woman who vanished on way home stirs grief, anger
Next story
VIDEO: Lower Mainland rallies bring awareness to missing, murdered Indigenous women

Just Posted

Some examples of spray-painted graffiti found by Fort Langley resident Bryan Miller, who is scheduled to appear before Langley Township council on March 8, 2021, to argue for a bylaw that would restrict spray paint sales to minors (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Spray paint restrictions pondered by Township council

Council will hear from staff about whether limiting sales to kids could reduce graffiti

On Saturday, March 13, Willoughby residents Donald and Ieneke Fairholm (L) were able to have their first lunch in a very long time with son Don, daughter-in-law Stephanie Spyksma and grandson Adrian, outdoors at Yorkson Community Park under new rules that allow small gatherings (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: New COVID policy allowing small groups results in reunion for Langley family

For the first time in a long time, the Fairholms were able to have lunch with their son’s family

Rev. Andrew Halladay of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley City said not being able to hold funerals in person has been difficult for his congregation. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Grief inescapable for those who have lost loved ones to COVID

Dealing with death has been difficult with so much on hold for a year

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant at 9785 201st Street in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Major COVID-19 outbreak reported at Langley glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Undated Google Street View image of Richard Bulpitt Elementary School (Google)
COVID cases reported at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School in Langley

Said to be self-isolating at home

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

John Morrow photos.
VIDEO: Missing and murdered Indigenous women march draws many in Abbotsford

Approximately 100 people dressed in symbolic red, slowly marched around Mill Lake

Dee Dee Peters, cousin of missing Hope woman April Parisian, was one of about 30 people who gathered at Five Corners in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 13, 2021 for MMIW Takes Back Canada, a nationwide endeavour to draw attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Lower Mainland rallies bring awareness to missing, murdered Indigenous women

People gathered in Chilliwack for MMIW Takes Back Canada, drawing attention to nationwide issue

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Steve Luciano
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

The Vancouver-born actor claims responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during the game

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

Most Read