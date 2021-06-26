Staff at outdoor vaccination clinic in Langley find a way to stay in shade

Parasols help them cope with the heat wave

Some staff at the Fraser Health Authority outdoor COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Langley stayed in the shade with parasols during the heat wave on Saturday, June 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Some staff at the Fraser Health Authority outdoor COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) campus in Langley City kept their cool with parasols during the heat wave on Saturday, June 26, staying in shade while directing visitors in cars as the outdoor clinic carried on giving vaccinations during the heat wave.

For now, it is “status quo” at KPU, said Curtis Harling, senior communications consultant for Fraser Health.

Vaccinations were being carried out as usual at the Langley Events Centre as well, which has an air conditioning system to keep the interior cool.

However, FHA cancelled all vaccination appointments at the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre after 1 p.m. Saturday due to extreme-heat concerns.

The health authority is currently re-booking appointments at the clinic, citing safety concerns as the heat wave was causing elevated internal temperatures in the building.

It is the only building currently being affected, said Harling.

People attending clinics during the unusually hot weather conditions are being reminded to take health precautions in the heat, such as wearing sunscreen and drinking water.

Environment Canada issued a warning for most of the Fraser Valley due to the “dangerous long duration” heat wave this weekend.

The heat warning for Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz/Harrison, and Hope points to an “exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure” that’s to blame for the heat records that are likely to be broken between Friday, June 25 and Tuesday June 29.

Temperatures are expected to reach 29 C to 36 C in places such as the Chilcotin and other central-northern cities, and as high as 35 C to 40 C in the Kootenays, Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria.

Do not leave pets or people inside parked vehicles for any duration of time, and bring pets indoors during the hottest parts of the day.