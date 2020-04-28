COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge seniors home is over, Fraser Health confirms

One staffer was diagnosed with the coronavirus

Fraser Health has declared that a COVID-19 outbreak is over at Langley Lodge, a long term care facility owned by the Langley Care Society.

“Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities, and there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this site,” a health authority statement said.

A staff member at Langley Lodge was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month.

At the time, Fraser Health said it was working with staff at the long term care facility (5451 204 St. Langley City) “to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” the statement read.

PREVIOUS STORY: Staff member diagnosed with COVID-19 at Langley Lodge seniors home, Fraser Health confirms

The Fraser Health SWAT medical response team was called to the site at the facility owned by the Langley Care Society.

Fraser Health said it was preventing staff currently working at Langley Lodge from working at any other facility to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.

The staff member was said to be in self-isolation at home.

There are about 140 residents and 150 staff at Langley Lodge.

Visitors were limited to essential visitors only, staff and resident movement within the facility was restricted, cleaning and infection control was enhanced, and there was twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.

In an online statement, CEO Debra Hauptman said she was “pleased to report that the COVID-19 outbreak that was declared on March 30th in Langley Lodge has officially been declared over by the Medical Health Officer for Fraser Health.”

Hauptman added that it “has at times been discouraging for our staff to hear some recent stories in the media that are critical of long term care. Therefore, I encourage families to continue sending your kind words of appreciation to acknowledge our staff, for the work that they do every day and for each and every success as we work through the pandemic together. To date, your acts of kindness have been welcomed and appreciated.”

She said there will not be any changes with current procedures or with visiting, because the lodge is still under provincial Public Health Act orders.

Visits are permitted for palliative or compassionate reasons only and that will continue until the Provincial Health Office announces a change.

Langley lodge is offering virtual visits with loved ones. To make arrangements call 604- 530-2305 ext. 4222 or, email iglinska@langleylodge.org.

Please provide the following details: Zoom or Face Time, and the device that will be used.

