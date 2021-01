Loblaws has announced a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus at the Real Canadian Superstore in Langley. (Google Maps)

A staff member at the Langley Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19, the parent company has reported.

Loblaw announced on Monday that an employee at the 19851 Willowbrook Dr. location tested positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: Couple charged after travelling to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine

The last day the individual worked at the location was on Jan. 20.

As of Monday morning the store was not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLoblaw