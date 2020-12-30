Staffers test positive in COVID outbreak at Langley seniors residence

The residence is part of the Langley Memorial Hospital’s complex

A previous outbreak at Maple Hill was declared over during the summer. (Langley Advance Times files)

Three staff members at a long term care residence connected to Langley Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health announced Wednesday afternoon.

The outbreak has hit the Cedar Hill residence, part of a detached complex of long-term care residences, mostly for seniors.

Fraser Health said the three workers are all in self-isolation at home and the health authority is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

As part of the outbreak response, staffing levels are being supported, visitors are restricted in the facility, cleaning and infection control measures are enhanced, and family members of the residents are being notified.

There is also twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents, Fraser Health said.

A previous COVID-19 outbreak in Langley Memorial’s acute care ward killed 10 people earlier this year.

One resident has also died at the Maple Hill residence, part of the same complex as Cedar Hill.

The earlier outbreaks sickened nine residents at Cedar Hill and Rosewood, and one resident and two staff and Maple Hill.

