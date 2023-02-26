Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, said staffing levels have forced the shutdown of the Gateway shelter that was originally set to open on Sunday, Feb. 26. (Langley Advance Times file)

Staffing levels cited in one-evening shutdown of Gateway shelter in Langley

Other shelter at St. Andrews Anglican Church will be open Sunday night

A lack of staff has forced a one-evening shutdown of the Gateway shelter in Langley on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, made the announcement.

“Unfortunately the Gateway site has to close tonight, short notice, due to staffing levels,” Schneiter said.

However, the other shelter, at St. Andrews Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd., will be open Sunday and Monday.

Originally, both the Gateway and St. Andrews shelters were set to open Sunday, Feb. 26, to provide refuge from weather conditions under a continuing extreme weather alert, with temperatures expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada was forecasting a chance of rain showers, possibly becoming snow flurries, overnight with temperatures falling to freezing.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter,” the notice said.

St. Andrews operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building).

St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets.

St. Andrews’ operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

