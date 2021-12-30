BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings leaving Swartz Bay for Tsawwassen and two sailings leaving Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay Thursday. (Black Press Media File).

Staffing shortage causes 4 ferry cancellations between mainland, Greater Victoria

Those with reservations get a refund, revert to standby status

Staffing issues forced BC Ferries to cancel a quartet of sailings on its busiest road connecting Greater Victoria with the Lower Mainland.

BC Ferries cancelled the noon sailing departing Tsawwassen, the 2 p.m. departing Swartz Bay, the 4 p.m. departing Tsawwassen, and the 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay.

“Your safety is important to us, and we require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” reads a BC Ferries notice. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation.”

BC Ferries said it would cancel the bookings of customers with prior bookings and refund reservation fees with travel reverting to standby basis.

