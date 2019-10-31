B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019, where they agreed to coordinate a shift to daylight time with western U.S. states. (B.C. government)

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

As B.C. formally gets in line to join the west coast of North America in switching to year-round daylight time, researchers at Simon Fraser University are telling the provincial government it’s the wrong way to go.

Medical, psychological and sleep researchers at SFU say year-round standard time is better than daylight time, the experts said in an open letter to the B.C. government Thursday. They warn that staying on daylight time in winter reduces morning light, which has negative health and safety effects for children and adults.

“If daylight saving time is kept year-round, sunrise would be later in the winter, leading to decreased exposure to morning sunlight,” the researchers say, adding that experts in biological rhythms and sleep “unanimously agree” that standard time year-round is better.

“Our body’s internal biological clock needs exposure to morning light,” the letter emphasizes. “When exposure to sunlight in the morning is reduced, our biological clock drifts later, making it harder to wake up and causing an increased mismatch between the body clock and local time (a condition known as social jet lag).”

B.C. Attorney General David Eby introduced legislation Thursday to adopt daylight time permanently, but he and Premier John Horgan have repeatedly said they will not move ahead without Washington, Oregon and California to maintain economic and social ties. Yukon Premier Sandy Silver agreed to support the move at a meeting with Horgan in late September.

RELATED: B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight time

RELATED: Turn you clocks back at bedtime Saturday night

The annual “fall back” to standard time goes ahead as usual this Sunday, and next spring’s “spring forward” will also go ahead on March 8, 2020.

The letter is signed by Simon Fraser University sleep researcher Myriam Juda; Najib Ayas, an associate professor of medicine at the University of B.C.’s sleep disorders program; Judy Village, adjunct professor of UBC”s school of population and public health, Raymond Lam, a psychiatry professor and depression researcher at UBC, and Ralph Mistlberger, director of the sleep and circadian neuroscience lab at SFU.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Transit strike would mean no uniforms, overtime for maintenance workers: union

Just Posted

Westbound car crash slowing traffic on Highway 1 in Langley

Left lane blocked under the 264th Street Overpass, unconfirmed reports of a car on fire

Safety campaign hits Langley’s streets

ICBC, police encouarge safety to prevent pedestrian deaths

Long-time D.W. Poppy teacher opposes possible middle school changes

A letter by science teacher Rory Allen was dissemenated at Peterson Elementary consultation

VIDEO: Meet a 71-year-old street musician

A retired Langley music teacher has busking for 20 years. It’s not really about the money.

Man died near former unlicensed drug recovery home in Willoughby

The death is under investigation by the IIO

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Transit strike would mean no uniforms, overtime for maintenance workers: union

Unifor said the lack of maintenance overtime shifts will increase pressure on the system

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Possible transit strike looming in Vancouver as routes overburdened

It’s the first strike notice in eight years

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Surrey mayor says new city cops could patrol with RCMP by mid-2020

Councillor Jack Hundial, who was a Surrey Mountie for 25 years before entering politics, is skeptical

Most Read