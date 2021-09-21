(National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Stanley Park reopens after 4 coyotes killed following string of attacks

Eleven coyotes have been killed in the park overall

Vancouver’s largest urban park has reopened after four coyotes were killed by conservation officers.

In a news release Tuesday (Sept. 21), the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation said that the coyotes had been “captured and lethally removed from the park.”

These coyote deaths are in addition to seven others that have been killed by conservation officers in response to dozens of attacks in the park over the past year.

The park had been largely closed to non-essential visitors since earlier this month.

According to the park board, although wildlife experts believe there are still coyotes in the park, they say the “immediate threat to humans has been addressed.”

However, visitors to Stanley Park are asked to exercise caution if they see a coyote, especially at dawn and dusk and to never feed them. Trash must be disposed off properly to avoid attracting the animals.

“Though the immediate threat to the public has been addressed, coyotes will repopulate the park habitat. As such, the Park Board is looking to the public to help keep wildlife wild by changing certain behaviours that are known to have contributed to this highly disturbing and unprecedented situation, to ensure it does not happen again.”

If a coyote approaches, the park board recommends that people face the animal, make themselves big – stand tall, arms outstretched – and do not run while making noise (not not screaming).

Any feeding of the animals or aggressive coyote behaviour should be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Coyote killed after 3 people, including children, attacked overnight in Stanley Park

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
B.C. vaccine cards to soon match name on legal IDs after some mismatched
Next story
Singh confident in remaining NDP leader, pledges to help Canadians through pandemic

Just Posted

Rick and Joyce Sutcliffe had a photo take three days after her cancer diagnosis in September 2020 but shortly before they found out the cancer was terminal. She died recently. To make matters worse, their home was broken into shortly after the funeral. (Michelle Andersson/With Heart Photography)
LETTER: Wife’s jewelry stolen from Bradner-area home shortly after her funeral

Langley United’s Leah Waddell took a shot during a game against Vancouver Island Wave on Sunday, Sept. 19 in the first BC Soccer Premier League games since the return to play was shut down due to Covid 19. Both teams played to a draw. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley United Soccer resumes competition play

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) joined Premier John Horgan and other local mayors, MLAs, and dignitaries at an announcement Friday, July 9, about funding for transit and SkyTrain in Surrey. (Malin Jordan/Black Press Media)
Surrey mayor says Surrey-Langley SkyTrain opening delay to 2028 is ‘disconcerting’

Langley’s Jackson Jacob has been named the Canada West men’s golf athlete of the week. (UFV)
Langley’s Jacob named Canada West athlete of the week