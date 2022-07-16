Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in May to $81.1 billion, boosted by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector. David Reid drives a combine while harvesting a wheat crop near Cremona, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in May to $81.1 billion, boosted by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector. David Reid drives a combine while harvesting a wheat crop near Cremona, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 1.6 per cent in May at $81.1 billion

The agency says it was the eighth increase in the past 10 months

The agency says it was the eighth increase in the past 10 months as sales rose in five of the seven wholesale trade subsectors that it tracks.

The food, beverage and tobacco subsector helped lead the way higher as it gained 7.8 per cent at $14.7 billion in May, driven by an 8.7 per cent gain by the food industry.

Sales for the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector rose 3.2 per cent to $17.0 billion helped by a 17.2 per cent gain in farm, lawn and garden machinery and equipment sales and a 6.5 per cent increase for the computer and communications equipment and supplies industry.

Meanwhile, sales of building material and supplies fell 4.3 per cent to $13.2 billion as sales of lumber, millwork, hardware and other building supplies dropped 8.2 per cent.

Overall sales in constant dollar sales rose 1.1 per cent in May.

– The Canadian Press

