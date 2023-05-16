A portable air conditioner should be ‘energy star’ certified, BC Hydro says. (Black Press Media file photo)

A portable air conditioner should be ‘energy star’ certified, BC Hydro says. (Black Press Media file photo)

Stay cool: British Columbians break record for electricity use in May heat

BC Hydro says peak power use still two-thirds less than during coldest day of winter

Temperatures have spiked this week and so too has the amount of electricity used for British Columbians to keep cool.

On Monday (May 17), BC Hydro customers broke a May record for peak hourly use of power, the Crown corporation announced Tuesday.

Preliminary analysis found consumption reached nearly 7,600 megawatts as British Columbians turned to air conditioning and fans in an effort to beat the heat.

While the demand for power is expected to remain higher-than-average until temperatures begin to decrease mid-next week, it will only be about two-thirds of what is typically recorded on the coldest days of the year, BC Hydro said.

Amid the heat, the corporation has shared a number of tips to keep cool and be power-conscious:

Closing the drapes and blinds: Shading windows can block out up to 65 per cent of the heat.

ALSO READ: Several heat records broken over weekend as B.C. gripped by heat, fire, flood risk

Shutting doors and windows: If the temperature outside is warmer than inside, keep doors and windows closed to keep the cooler air in and the warm air out.

Using a fan: Running a fan nine hours a day over the summer costs just $7.

Cooling with a heat pump: It is more energy efficient than using multiple portable AC units, and eligible for provincial and federal rebates.

Going ductless: If a central heat pump system is not an option for your home, ductless heat pump units are a great option while offering the same benefits of a central system.

Ensure air conditioners are “energy star” certified: This means they use about 30-to-40 per cent less power than standard units.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydro

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Chinese restaurant in Chilliwack gutted by fire early Tuesday morning
Next story
Young B.C. podcast creator opens dialogue on PTSD for flood-affected children

Just Posted

Among the kids taking a cool break from the hot weather fun at the Willoughby water park on Sunday, May 14 were Elias, 5 and sister Elissa, 8 (left), and Nevaeh, 7. Langley set a new high temperatures Sunday and Monday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Temperature records fall in Langley

Students showcased and sold their work, which included everything from wooden battleships to homemade scrunchies, to hundreds of visitors at the IDEA Summit on Tuesday, May 9. (Langley School District/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley students win awards for innovative creations at IDEA Summit

Horne Pit is a mixture of flat, empty land and treed areas and wetlands. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Horne Pit’s future will go before Langley public

Things have changed since this aerial photo of Fort Langley was taken in the 1950s. (Langley Centennial Museum collection)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Time for the revenge of Gen-X and the Millennials?