Aldergrove resident Mohinder Nagra was among those casting an early ballot on Saturday. Because of the Good Times Cruise-in event, the Aldergrove polling stations was moved from ACSS to nearby Betty Gilbert middle school. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove resident Mohinder Nagra was among those casting an early ballot on Saturday. Because of the Good Times Cruise-in event, the Aldergrove polling stations was moved from ACSS to nearby Betty Gilbert middle school. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Steady turnout at Aldergrove advance polling station

Location had to be changed at last minute to avoid Good Times Cruise-in congestion

A steady flow of voters cast advance ballots at Betty Gilbert Middle School in Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 11, after the polling station had to be relocated at the last minute.

Elections Canada workers were guiding voters from the original location at Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) on 29th Avenue to the new turnoff at 27th Avenue.

Sign at Betty Gilbert Middle School advance polling station. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Sign at Betty Gilbert Middle School advance polling station. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Mohinder Nagra said as an Aldergrove resident familiar with his community, he had no trouble locating the new polling station, located in Aldergrove Athletic Park near ACSS.

“It was a short trip,” Nagra remarked.

A change of location was ordered because ACSS was being used as a staging area for the Good Times Cruise-In car show and charitable fundraiser.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove Community Secondary parking lot to house participants, guests

Organizers were using the school parking lot to handle registered and unregistered vehicles and also allow car clubs room to organize, so they were able to move out take up positions along Fraser Hwy. together.

“Voters would have had no place to park,” said Langley-Aldergrove riding returning officer Cathy Li.

READ ALSO: Advance poll for Aldergrove voters moves to Betty Gilbert Middle School

Advanced voting began the morning of Friday, Sept 10 and continues through to Monday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all four days.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley

Previous story
School zones back in effect, nearly 160 drivers in Langley ticketed last year
Next story
Leaders in Ontario and B.C. as campaign enters final week

Just Posted

RCMP have released an image of missing woman Naomi Onotera’s vehicle, a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side. (RCMP)
RCMP work on timeline in missing Langley woman case, release photo of Naomi Onotera’s vehicle

A security guard was at the scene of a Langley City advance polling station on Monday, Sept. 13, following a report that poll workers were being harassed over a mask requirement. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City advance polling station adds security guard

Aldergrove’s Zach Choboter stripped off his roller blades, and along with his sister Rachel, jumped into the Atlantic Ocean when he wrapped up his cross-country Blading for Bees tour recently. (Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Aldergrove bee blader concludes cross-country trek with jump into Atlantic

A local letter writer would like to see changes to the recycling and waste collection system. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley man trash talks local recycling efforts for lack of options