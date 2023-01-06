Steep ravine on 56th Avenue needs urgent repairs, Langley council hears

Langley Township will spend up to $1 million to shore up a winding road through a ravine where 56th Avenue crosses the Salmon River.

Council approved the expenditure on Monday, Dec. 12, in advance of this year’s municipal budget process, because of the need to stabilize the area.

“Slope stabilization works are urgently required in order to stabilize slope movement that is causing pavement distress and slope instability,” according to a Township engineering report.

There’s a concern about what would happen if there was a quake.

“The slope analysis indicated that the slope is marginally stable under static conditions and likely unstable during a large magnitude seismic event,” the staff report said.

The area is the 24200 block of 56th Avenue, where the road descends abruptly and snakes down to cross the river, rising rapidly again on the opposite bank.

There have already been multiple repairs and upgrades to the road over the last 20 years, including new retaining walls, but cracks and sinking pavement have continued to be an issue.

Work is to be tendered for this spring, with a six-week time frame for repairs expected.

“I do consider this a safety issue, because of the topography in the area,” said Councillor Kim Richter, who asked whether the upgrades can be done in a timely manner.

“We are fairly comfortable that the number is accurate,” said Ramin Seifi, the Township’s head of engineering and community development.

The most recent plan was detailed, and was completed in the last three to four months, Seifi said.

About 10,000 vehicles travel through that stretch of road every day.

Council unanimously approved the plan.

matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



