The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Steep ravine on 56th Avenue needs urgent repairs, Langley council hears

Township approves $1 million to stabilize roadway

Langley Township will spend up to $1 million to shore up a winding road through a ravine where 56th Avenue crosses the Salmon River.

Council approved the expenditure on Monday, Dec. 12, in advance of this year’s municipal budget process, because of the need to stabilize the area.

“Slope stabilization works are urgently required in order to stabilize slope movement that is causing pavement distress and slope instability,” according to a Township engineering report.

There’s a concern about what would happen if there was a quake.

“The slope analysis indicated that the slope is marginally stable under static conditions and likely unstable during a large magnitude seismic event,” the staff report said.

The area is the 24200 block of 56th Avenue, where the road descends abruptly and snakes down to cross the river, rising rapidly again on the opposite bank.

There have already been multiple repairs and upgrades to the road over the last 20 years, including new retaining walls, but cracks and sinking pavement have continued to be an issue.

Work is to be tendered for this spring, with a six-week time frame for repairs expected.

“I do consider this a safety issue, because of the topography in the area,” said Councillor Kim Richter, who asked whether the upgrades can be done in a timely manner.

“We are fairly comfortable that the number is accurate,” said Ramin Seifi, the Township’s head of engineering and community development.

The most recent plan was detailed, and was completed in the last three to four months, Seifi said.

About 10,000 vehicles travel through that stretch of road every day.

Council unanimously approved the plan.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentLangley Township

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian tourists remain barricaded in hotel amid Mexican cartel violence
Next story
Surrey Mayor warns 55% property tax hike coming if Farnworth gives Surrey Police Service thumbs up

Just Posted

Following a robbery of the CIBC in Grand Forks on April 21, 2022, RCMP released this image of the suspect. Briaden Rosch was later arrested and charged with the crime. Rosch was again arrested in Abbotsford on Dec. 9 and has been charged with seven more offences.
Man charged with Grand Forks bank robbery arrested in Abbotsford

In this Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, an armored truck of Brinks Diamond an Jewelry Services arrives at the cargo section of Brussels international airport. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe, File)
Christmas ATM robbery netted $460K in Surrey, Delta, police confirm

Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk brings home World Junior gold for Team Canada. (Tim Austen)
Vancouver Giants captain plays a key role in helping team Canada win gold at World Juniors

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Steep ravine on 56th Avenue needs urgent repairs, Langley council hears