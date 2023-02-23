BC Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo)

Still no trial date for man accused in Langley City homicide

Obnes Regis faces a manslaughter charge in the death of Naomi Onotera

It will be June before the man accused in the death of Langley City’s Naomi Onotera appears in court again.

Obnes Regis, Onotera’s husband, was before a judge for a pre-trial appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 21. He’s in custody and faces charges of manslaughter and offering indignity to human remains.

Another pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 in New Westminster Supreme Court. The start of the trial has not been scheduled, according to the court registry.

Regis was arrested in December 2021, after several searches of the home he once shared with Onotera.

She had gone missing sometime around Aug. 28, 2021, sparking an extensive search and public appeals for help in locating her.

By September of that year, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) had been brought in to assist the Langley RCMP.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Last December, Crown prosecutors opted for a direct indictment against Regis, meaning he will eventually go to trial without a preliminary hearing.

READ MORE: Accused in Langley’s Onotera manslaughter case to go directly to trial

READ MORE: No trial date yet for accused in Onotera homicide

