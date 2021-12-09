Stolen construction tools found abandoned in Langley hotel room

Everything from a chainsaw to paint sprayers were left by a guest

A giant stash of tools found in Langley hotel room in October is thought to be stolen, and Mounties are now looking for the rightful owners.

On Oct. 21, Langley RCMP were called to a Murrayville motel after a guest failed to return and claim items left in the room.

Police arrived to find a cornucopia of power tools.

The tools include:

• Two mitre saws, one Dewalt brand, one Milwaukee

• A Milwaukee framing nailer

• Three Dewalt roof nailers

• A Paslode strip nailer

• A Milwaukee chainsaw

• A Milwaukee angle drill

• A Grayco paint sprayer

• Three Milwaukee compressors

• Four table saws, both Milwaukee and Dewalt

• A Milwaukee trimmer kit, and

• A Ninja Foodi brand cooker

Police assume all the items are stolen.

If anyone is missing one of the items listed and can describe it to police, they would like to return it to the rightful owners. People who have recently had their tools stolen can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

READ ALSO: Booze, boots, and bike stolen around Langley

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMP