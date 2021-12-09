Langley RCMP say they've had a significant number of local child pornography investigations recently.

Stolen construction tools found abandoned in Langley hotel room

Everything from a chainsaw to paint sprayers were left by a guest

A giant stash of tools found in Langley hotel room in October is thought to be stolen, and Mounties are now looking for the rightful owners.

On Oct. 21, Langley RCMP were called to a Murrayville motel after a guest failed to return and claim items left in the room.

Police arrived to find a cornucopia of power tools.

The tools include:

• Two mitre saws, one Dewalt brand, one Milwaukee

• A Milwaukee framing nailer

• Three Dewalt roof nailers

• A Paslode strip nailer

• A Milwaukee chainsaw

• A Milwaukee angle drill

• A Grayco paint sprayer

• Three Milwaukee compressors

• Four table saws, both Milwaukee and Dewalt

• A Milwaukee trimmer kit, and

• A Ninja Foodi brand cooker

Police assume all the items are stolen.

If anyone is missing one of the items listed and can describe it to police, they would like to return it to the rightful owners. People who have recently had their tools stolen can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

READ ALSO: Booze, boots, and bike stolen around Langley

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMP

Previous story
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Northwest MLA’s “complaint letter”
Next story
VIDEO: Flooding update reports seven of 20 Langley City pedestrian bridges needed repair

Just Posted

Tupper’s Dylan Mylenar was among those playing in Day 1 of the 2021 Tsumura Basketball Invitational, which kicked off Wednesday and carries on through Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. (Langley Events Centre’s Gary Ahuja/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Wednesday’s final game ends in overtime victory for Bulldogs

The pedestrian bridge at Pleasantdale Creek in Langley City was ‘dislocated’ by the heavy rains and flooding from the atmospheric river that struck in November, Hirod Gill, manager of engineering services, told council on Monday, Dec. 6. (Langley City engineering services image)
VIDEO: Flooding update reports seven of 20 Langley City pedestrian bridges needed repair

Langley RCMP say they've had a significant number of local child pornography investigations recently.
Stolen construction tools found abandoned in Langley hotel room

Kim Snow was chosen as the H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year winner by the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Chamber prepares for Good Citizen award and Christmas feast