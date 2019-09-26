(File)

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP has recovered a large number of bronze plaques that had been reported stolen from cemeteries in the Central Okanagan.

Plaques were initially reported stolen from a West Kelowna graveyard on Sept. 16. RCMP were then notified of two more instances where bronze plaques were stolen overnight from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna.

Currently, the RCMP believe the motive to be “purely for personal gain” as investigators believe these plaques were stolen for their material value.

Due to public outrage about the incident, the RCMP recieved a number of helpful tips that eventually led officers to the recovery of the metal plaques on Sept. 25.

Police said the officers found a large pile of the bronze plaques at the scene and it was evident that someone had removed the names from some of the plaques and cut them into small sqaures likely in preparation for them to be recycled and sold.

Most of the West Kelowna cemetery’s plaques were recovered and all of the plaques from Kelowna were recovered. The stolen plaques from Lake Country have not yet been found.

“Our investigation into these thefts continue and no arrests have been made at this time” said Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

“RCMP have yet to identify any suspect(s) involved and therefore are asking anyone with information pertaining to these thefts to please contact the local RCMP at 250 762-3300.”

The plaques have all been returned to their rightful homes. Families are asked to contact the cemeteries involved to make further arrangements.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Westbank Cemetery in West Kelowna robbed of name plaques

READ MORE: Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Charges laid in Abbotsford hospital attack on nurse
Next story
Investigators release cause of Alder Inn fire

Just Posted

Langley-Aldergrove candidates debate environmental issues

More than 100 people took in the all-candidates meeting at Trinity Western University

Aldergrove residents show their support for B.C. loggers convoy

The 264 Street freeway overpass was ‘full’ of supporters waving flags on Wednesday, one local says

‘It’s hurting everybody’: Langley family worries about their business amid logging downturn

Stuey Wheeler says his businesss

Investigators release cause of Alder Inn fire

Long-term hotel tenants and Schnitzels restaurant have been displaced since Friday

Input sought from Aldergrove parents on a future middle school

Betty Gilbert Middle School hosts the first of six district-led meetings at East Langley schools

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

No faults found after Vancouver-to-Australia flight hit turbulence, injuring 37 people

Air Canada Flight 033 had to make an emergency landing in Hawaii on July 11

Surrey job fair showcases education, career choices

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happening Thursday, Sept. 26

Charges laid in Abbotsford hospital attack on nurse

Neale Rex Heath faces aggravated assault charge in connection with Tuesday attack

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Most Read