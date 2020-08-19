Stolen trike, bike and credit card in latest Langley RCMP crime posting

The RCMP would like to hear from anyone who can help solve local crimes in recent weeks, including the theft of jewelry from an antique store. (Langley RCMP photo)

The police would like to hear from anyone who can help solve these local crimes

A piece of jewelry at a Fort Langley antique shop caught a woman’s eye but the problem is that she left the store with the piece and without paying.

The Langley RCMP sent out a surveillance photo of the woman and this incident that occurred July 25. (File number 2020-25532)

In another local crime, a tricycle was stolen from a Brookswood residence on Aug. 7 and police have released a photo. (File number 2020-27170)

A bike was stolen from outside the Walnut Grove Shopper’s Drug Mart on Aug. 10. (File number 2020-27561)

“The male suspect is described as Caucasian, in his 40s, bald, and he was in all black. He was seen loading the bike into a black Dodge pickup truck,” said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

In an Aug. 16 incident, police allege the pictured male used a stolen debit Visa at the Esso in the 6000 block of Glover Road. He is described as Caucasian and he was wearing a black jacket, a grey shirt and dark pants. (File number 2020-28305)

The RCMP sends out information on these sorts of crimes to elicit information from the public that can help catch those involved.

Anyone ith information that might assist with any of the above investigations is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous,use CrimeStoppers.

There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers – by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or through www.solvecrime.ca.

The RCMP would like to hear from anyone who can help solve the theft of this tricycle and other local crimes in recent weeks. (Langley RCMP photo)