Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Restrictions on non-essential travel and mask-wearing are urged across B.C. as the Lower Mainland continues to set daily records for COVID-19 infection.

After reporting daily cases above 600 since Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said travel restrictions for the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions should followed province-wide and beyond.

“In addition to using our safety layers and avoiding socializing right now, I strongly encourage people to limit your travel as much as possible, and that is in all areas of the province,” Henry said in a pandemic briefing in Victoria Nov. 16. “We have asked for only essential travel to be considered to and from the areas where we are seeing most transmission in the communities, but I call upon people across the province.

“Now is not the time to travel for recreation or non-essential purposes, whether it’s from the Lower Mainland to the Island, whether it’s between the Interior and the North, whether it’s to and from other provinces in Canada.”

The B.C. government’s focus is on keeping schools and businesses operating as normally as possible, and protecting the health care system. As of Monday there were 11 new infection protocols in health care facilities, for a total of 52 active, 45 of those in long-term care facilities around B.C.

School and health care outbreaks often start with community exposure by a staff member, and Henry emphasized the need for proper precautions in businesses and other public spaces.

“Let’s remember that businesses are required to ensure the health and safety of their employees, and we have order that requires every business to have a COVID-19 safety plan in place to operate safely,” Henry said. “This is no different from a requirement to follow fire codes or meet sanitation requirements.”

RELATED: B.C. records nearly 2,000 new cases since Friday

RELATED: B.C. fields tough questions on COVID-19 restrictions

RELATED: Canada approaches 300,000 COVID-19 cases

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Father recounts overdoses of ex-wife accused of killing their daughter
Next story
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Just Posted

Langley’s Isabelle “Izzy” Forsyth signed a letter of intent with University of California on Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Going south: Langley basketball star signs letter of intent with University of California

There is a chance that Isabelle “ Izzy” Forsyth will tangle with sister Louise, who plays for Gonzaga

Dan Donkers and Andrea Voss of the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope in langley are getting ready for the annual Kettle Campaign. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Kettle campaign includes online element in Langley

Watch for bell ringers, or donate via the web

A couple took a ride through the McDonalds drive-thru on horseback this past weekend. (Andy Bhatti/Special to the Star)
PHOTOS: Giddy up to get coffee

Two riders went thru Aldergrove McDonalds on horseback this past weekend

IHIT officers on scene at the Langley Township apartment building where the body of Aaliyah Rosa was found in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Father recounts overdoses of ex-wife accused of killing their daughter

Stephen Rosa testified in the murder trial of KerryAnn Lewis

Langley RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public to locate Joel Reed Goddard, last seen driving a black GMC Terrain (special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man missing since Nov. 10

RCMP issue public appeal

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

Most Read