A dog seen with duct tape around its muzzle was first spotted on Discovery Trail in Abbotsford near Terry Lake on Tuesday, June 2. (Google Maps)

Stray dog with duct-taped mouth eludes capture in Abbotsford

SPCA and Petsearchers involved in search for dog first spotted on June 2

A stray dog that was spotted in Abbotsford with duct tape around its muzzle last week still has not been captured, despite efforts from animal-rescue groups.

Both the BC SPCA and Petsearchers Canada have been involved in trying to catch the dog since it was first spotted Tuesday, June 2 on Discovery Trail between McKee and Whatcom roads.

A woman, Esther (who didn’t want her last name used) posted on Facebook that she and her husband had seen the pooch in a bush area on the trail, but it was skittish and wouldn’t come to them.

She said that, at first, they thought the dog had a muzzle on, but soon realized that duct tape was wrapped around its mouth.

Esther described the dog as being medium to large in size, and black with white on its chest and maybe having some German shepherd. It also had a chained choker collar with a tag.

RELATED: Stray dog with duct tape around muzzle spotted in Abbotsford

She alerted the SPCA, who began looking in the matter.

The dog was spotted in the same general area the following day, but again ran away.

Petsearchers – a tracking service to find and catch missing pets – became involved, and set up traps and cameras in the area. The public was asked to stay off the trails where possible.

“He is terrified of humans so even hearing your voice may spook him,” a Facebook post stated.

Last Thursday, the pooch came close to the trap twice, but was not captured.

The dog was again spotted over the weekend by two boys, who confirmed that it does have tape on his muzzle.

“The good news is that he was seen drinking water and may be able to eat a bit of grass so at least we know he isn’t getting dehydrated,” the Facebook post stated.

However, as of 10 a.m. Monday (June 8), there had been no further sightings of the dog. The Facebook post said Petsearchers had been notified that three off-leash dogs had chased the stray pooch, and he could now be further into the bush.

Plans are underway to expand the search, and people in the area are asked to keep their dogs on leash so the dog doesn’t get chased even further.

Anyone who spots the dog is asked to immediately contact Al with Petsearchers at 604-424-4121.

ALSO READ: Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on Sumas Mountain

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most parts of Ontario outside Toronto-Hamilton area moving to Stage 2 of reopening
Next story
First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Just Posted

Langley schools prepare for end of year report cards

Nearly 5,000 students returned when in-class instruction resumed June 1

Fire briefly closes Langley’s 56th Avenue near 216th Street

Ambulance seen leaving site with sirens activated

One-third of applications for Township cannabis stores focus on Aldergrove

Meanwhile, no one has applied to sell cannabis in Brookswood yet

VIDEO: Ride for Doug proceeds despite COVID-19

Riders kept their distance before the event got underway

Golfers to the rescue; how the operator of the Sources Langley food bank got some much-needed help

Donation ‘an unexpected and welcome surprise’ to nonprofit

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

Stray dog with duct-taped mouth eludes capture in Abbotsford

SPCA and Petsearchers involved in search for dog first spotted on June 2

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Most Read