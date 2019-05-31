Police cars formed a circular blockade around what is said to have been “4 males and 3 females” scrapping in the street. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Street brawl brings Abbotsford and Langley police to Aldergrove

No charges were laid as fighting between the men and women said to be ‘consensual’

*WARNING: This is a family newspaper, inappropriate language will be banned.*

Eight police units, including Abbotsford police (APD) and RCMP, converged on Station Road near Fraser Highway just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police cars formed a circular blockade around what is said to have been “4 males and 3 females” scrapping in the street, APD Cpl. Judy Bird confirmed.

Initially, the street brawl between men and women sparked 9-1-1 calls from witnesses, Bird said.

The Abbotsford police called in Langley RCMP to respond due to their proximity, said RCMP Cpl. Craig Van Herk.

After police approached, the group was adamant the fighting was “consensual,” Bird added.

One suspect, a male, with a hole ripped in the back of his shirt was seen leaving the scene after being released by police.

“I just f––g grazed him, I can’t believe it,” the man was overheard saying.

No charges were laid, Bird confirmed.

