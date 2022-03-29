A Mustang was involved in a two-vehicle crash while street racing in Abbotsford on Monday (March 28). (Abbotsford Police Department)

Street racing in Abbotsford leads to rollover crash and charges for ‘N’ driver

Abbotsford Police issue warning to others with images of destroyed Mustang

Street racing in Abbotsford led to a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, prompting the Abbotsford Police Department to issue a reminder to drivers.

They posted four photos of a newer white Mustang that was destroyed in the crash, with the heading: The outcome of street racing.

In one photo, the Mustang is on its roof in a ditch.

“Three vehicles were moving in tandem, all known to each other,” the post stated. “One of the vehicle drivers, a 20-year-old class 7 driver, attempts to street race his friends, resulting in him losing control and crashing.”

They added it was remarkable there were only minor injuries, and the driver was charged accordingly.

“Street racing is dangerous,” they said.

Street racing and stunt racing are both defined in the Motor Vehicle Act, along with potential charges under the Criminal Code. Vehicles are impounded and even forfeited in some cases, and the charges come with fines and penalty points.

Drivers can also be deemed a risk to the public by the Solicitor General.

