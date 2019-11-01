FILE – Transit users wait to board a bus at the Langley City bus loop recently. (Black Press Media files)

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

Strike action is officially underway among Metro Vancouver bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers following a break down in negotiations between the union representing 5,000 members and its employer.

Starting Friday at 8 a.m., SeaBus and bus operators will replace their Coast Mountain Bus Company uniforms with regular attire. Technicians and maintenance workers will begin refusing overtime.

The strike action comes after the Unifor announced that contract talks with Coast Mountain broke off Thursday afternoon. A 72-hour strike notice, supported by 99 per cent of Unifor local 111 and 2200 members, was issued earlier this week.

“The system has normalized overtime, so without it, the turnaround for repairs and other maintenance will build up quickly,” Unifor Local 2200 president Mike Smith said Thursday. “We trust that TransLink will not put unsafe vehicles back on the road, so it is a question of fewer vehicles available in the system.”

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver bus drivers give 72-hour strike notice

In a last-ditch effort to halt job action Friday morning, Coast Mountain Bus Company president Mike McDaniel released a statement urging the union to come back to the bargaining table.

“Our negotiators have repeatedly asked union representatives to participate in third-party mediation to help resolve the current situation, but they have refused to take part,” McDaniel said.

Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director, said that job action will escalate in the coming weeks.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say
Next story
New SNC-Lavalin CEO says plea deal unlikely despite Liberal election win

Just Posted

Pumpkins look great but Langley grower said they turn to mush when touched

The growing season did not make for plentiful pumpkins this year.

Aldergrove now home to Harald the peacock

The City of Surrey has rehomed over a dozen peafowl on the loose this year

Westbound roll-over crash along Highway 1 causing significant delays

The crash site is just east of Lefeuvre Road and cars are gridlocked to Ross Road

Locked lift blocks wheelchair access to Langley commercial building

The lift requires a key – or wheelchair users are blocked by stairs

B.C. cranberry crop down 50%, according to Langley farmer

The local farmer attributes the downfall to milder winters

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Rossland couple touched by community’s search for missing dog

Molly the dog didn’t find its way home; home found its way to Molly.

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May

Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur

Attack on nurse at Abbotsford hospital was one of several violent incidents this year, report says

Hospital failed to report task in ‘timely manner,’ WorkSafeBC says

UPDATE: Transportation minister defends new steps in B.C. ride-hailing application

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Most Read