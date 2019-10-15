Unionized workers at three Vancouver hotels walked out and began strike action on Sept. 19, 2019. (Unite Here Local 40 Facebook photo)

Striking Vancouver hotel workers reach deal with four of five hotels

A strike continues at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia

A noisy, weeks-long strike at four luxury hotels in Vancouver may be over as the union announced a tentative contract agreement.

A statement from Unite Here Local 40 says it reached a deal Tuesday with the Westin Bayshore, Hyatt Regency, Pinnacle Harbourfront and Four Seasons hotels.

It says a strike continues at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

The statement says the agreement representing about 1,500 downtown workers is groundbreaking and secures significant wage increases over four years, protects workers from sexual harassment and boosts their job security.

ALSO READ: Court bans striking workers at Vancouver hotel from using sirens

In two separate rulings earlier this month, the British Columbia Supreme Court restricted striking workers’ use of noise makers.

The Rosewood Hotel Georgia was granted an injunction stopping picketers from using sirens, while another ruling prevented workers at three other hotels from using air horns, sirens, blow horns and whistles.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh walked the picket line with some of the workers in downtown Vancouver on Monday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair
Next story
Owl vs. owl: Should humans intervene to save a species?

Just Posted

Seniors a topic of Aldergrove’s election debate

Veterans, drug costs iscussed at latest all-candidates forum

$100,000 reward for B.C. gangster extended to United States

Police belive fugitive Conor D’Monte may be in the Los Angeles area

LETTER: Langley letter writers asks when can society stop saying sorry

A local man questions why City council feels the need to follow higher levels of government

Langley Rams running back Pocrnic named player of the week

Player has tied a league record for for most rushing touchdowns and is poised to break more

Langley show jumpers help secure top five finish in Morocco

Canadian team includes one rider and the team’s chef d’equipe, who both hail from Langley

VIDEO: Families flock to fire prevention event in Langley City

City firefighters focus on educating the public at their annual open house

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Emily Carr University closed Sunday after fire causes some damage

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Court bans striking workers at Vancouver hotel from using sirens

Rosewood Hotel Georgia granted court order against unionized workers

Most Read