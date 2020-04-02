Langley home sales were steady overall in March, but the numbers conceal rapid growth in early weeks, and a slump by the end of the month. (Black Press Media files)

Strong home sales in early March plunged as virus hit

Sales were trending upwards before physical isolation began

March home sales in Langley and its neighbours look relatively normal, but a busy start to the month turned int a slow finish as the coronavirus pandemic struck, according to the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

“Sales were steadily increasing as is typical moving into spring, and then understandably and necessarily, they started to decline,” said Chris Shields, president of the FVREB.

Overall, March home sales, of 1,441 in the Fraser Valley area, from North Delta to Abbotsford, were up seven per cent compared to February, and up 18 per cent compared to sales in March of 2019.

But in the first week of the month, sales were on track to be 60 per cent higher than in March of last year, Shields said.

The last part of March ended “significantly lower,” as home sales began to drop, said Shields.

In Langley, 72 detached homes sold in British Columbia, up 10.8 per cent from a year before. Prices inched upward slightly, with the benchmark price of $1,026,600 up four per cent year-over-year.

There were 74 townhouse sales in March, up 23.3 per cent from 60 sales a year ago, and 70 condo sales, down 18.6 per cent from the 86 units that sold in 2019.

Townhouse prices inched higher, to $561,300, a 1.6 per cent rise, while condos were up 2.1 per cent to a $425,500 benchmark price.

Realtors are now trying to find new ways to market and show homes when physical distancing and isolation at home makes traditional methods impossible.

READ MORE: Hand sanitizer a vital tool for Langley realtors in year of COVID-19

“We are grateful that the BC government has designated real estate an essential service, and accordingly, our industry has implemented numerous measures to mitigate and manage risk,” Shields said. “We have suspended open houses, restricted showings, pivoted to using technology as much as possible, and are urging realtors in the middle of completing transactions with their clients to do so electronically.”

CoronavirusFraser ValleyHousingLangleyReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aldergrove senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives
Next story
Cowichan couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas

Just Posted

Eight Township firefighters exposed to COVID-19 now back at work

None of them tested positive for the virus, confirms EOC information officer Steven Scheepmaker

Aldergrove senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Strong home sales in early March plunged as virus hit

Sales were trending upwards before physical isolation began

From stolen PlayStation to stolen house keys, Langley crimes caught on camera

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects

LETTER: Amid virus, Langley trail notes move reader

Expressing thanks for a kind gesture in a difficult time

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

B.C. health care workers gain access to virtual health care options

During COVID-19 many clinics have closed, leaving health care workers with nowhere to turn

Vancouver Island mom faces ‘pandemic police’ for bringing kids to the grocery store

Mother pleads for people to stop shaming single parents

Tax collectors, auditors to help field ‘historic’ numbers of benefit-seeking callers

‘If you work for CRA, people think we are just there to take money from your pockets.’

Cowichan couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

Advocates sound alarm over COVID-19 limiting access to contraceptives, abortion

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit sexual-health services from almost every angle

Family uses social media to help truckers find places to eat during pandemic

Restaurants Serving Drivers in Western Canada seeks to provide a list of places open for drivers

Abbotsford man who tries to start gas-station fight gets sprayed with gasoline

Suspect returns with knife and throws it at victim, but is quickly arrested by police

Abbotsford family of 5 who was stuck in Vietnam is now back home

Janzen family sends ‘huge and heartfelt’ thank you to everyone who helped

Most Read